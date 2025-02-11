CPD Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash On Rossville Boulevard

On February 8, 2025, at 2:08 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Rossville Boulevard.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a motor vehicle crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 2014 Ram 1500.

The officers found the driver of the Impala, a 47-year-old man, and the passenger of the Impala, a 41-year-old man, both with life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The driver of the Impala died on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Rossville Boulevard, and the Ram 1500 was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard.

The Chevrolet Impala crossed the roadway and struck the Ram 1500 head-on. The Traffic Unit is working to determine why the Impala crossed the centerline and struck the Ram 1500 head-on.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.