CPD Investigating Woman's Death After Body Found At Lookout Valley Hotel

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating the death of a woman whose remains were found at a Lookout Valley hotel Wednesday evening.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Patten Chapel Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased woman in the parking lot. CPD's Crime Scene and Homicide Units responded to process and investigate the incident.

Investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Elysia Kinsella, who was reported missing last week. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Donte Taylor (DOB: 04/16/1986) was arrested and charged with Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence after admitting to leaving the victim's body in the parking lot. Taylor is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.