CPD Makes Two Additional Arrests In Connection With 2020 Double Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department has made three additional arrests in connection to two homicide cases that occurred on December 1, 2020.

Willie Lee Wooten Jr. and Anthony Jermaine George were taken into custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on Thursday. Cornelius Lebron Beasley was booked on October 20, 2025.

These three arrests are in addition to the arrest of Khavell Mailik Williams (06/06/1995) on July 30, 2025.

The department commends its Homicide Investigators, whose persistent follow-up on every lead resulted in multiple arrests in a nearly five-year-old case. Their continued efforts demonstrate the department’s commitment to victims of crime and their families. The CPD Fugitive Unit also played a key role in locating suspects and facilitating arrests.

These arrests are also the result of extensive collaboration among multiple law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (TN). CPD extends its gratitude to these agencies for their assistance.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.