Chattanooga Police Make Arrest In March 2025 Central Ave Shooting

On April 22, 2025, Chattanooga Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, located and arrested Cordai Miree, 18, in connection with the March 14 shooting in the 4900 block of Central Avenue.

Following a thorough investigation by multiple CPD investigative units, the case was presented to a Hamilton County Grand Jury on April 14, 2025, resulting in formal indictments.

Miree is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.