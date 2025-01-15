CPD Obtains Arrest Warrant For Fake Nurse At Local Nursing Home

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a woman that impersonated a nurse at a nursing home in Chattanooga.

On December 30, 2024, at 12:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to an impersonation call at a nursing home located in the 1000 block of North Runyan Drive.

When the officer arrived on scene, they were informed by the Director of Nursing that a recent new hire was impersonating a nurse. When reviewing the new hire's paperwork, they found she was using the nursing license of another person.

The preliminary investigation shows 37-year-old Alicia Brooks used the nursing license of another person in order to gain employment as a nurse at the facility. Alicia was not at the facility while the officers were there.

After the preliminary investigation, the officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Alicia Brooks with Impersonation. CPD's Fugitive Unit was notified, and they worked to locate her.

CPD has been unable to locate Alicia so we are asking for assistance from the community with locating Alicia Brooks.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.