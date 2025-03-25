Chattanooga Police Open Internal Investigation Into Officer Arrested By HCSO

On March 24, 2025, the Chattanooga Police Department opened an internal investigation into an officer assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau who was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Domestic Assault.

On March 24, 2025, at approximately 1:50 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence near the 3900 block of Weathervane Loop. According to HCSO, the victim and CPD Officer JaMaael Noble were involved in a verbal argument that escalated to Noble physically striking the victim and smashing the victim’s cell phone.

According to the victim, Noble left the residence in his city issued vehicle. HCSO Investigators located him in the parking lot of a business on East Brainerd Road, where he was arrested without incident.

Noble was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where he was charged with Domestic Assault. Upon notification of Ofc. Noble’s arrest, the Chattanooga Police Department took possession of Noble’s city-issued gear and patrol vehicle. He will be placed on administrative leave upon release from jail.