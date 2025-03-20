CPD Opens Internal Investigation Into Officer Charged With Domestic Violence

On March 19, 2025, the Chattanooga Police Department opened an internal investigation into an officer assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Bureau who is charged with Simple Assault/Domestic Violence.

CPD Internal Affairs opened the investigation after CPD’s Neighborhood Policing Officers responded to an Assault in Progress call at a location in the 3100 block of Mountain Creek Rd. Once on scene and having determined the relationship between the two parties, CPD’s Special Victims Unit was called to take over the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that CPD Officer Chance Kuban and the victim were involved in an ongoing verbal argument that began during the night, during which Kuban damaged property and personal items.

Mr. Kuban was arrested and charged with Simple Assault/DV, Interfering with 911 call, and Vandalism. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.