CPD Working To Identify Suspect(s) Involved In Ty Hi Drive Shooting

Chattanooga Police are working to identify a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on July 12, 2025, that sent four people to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

At approximately 3:06 p.m. on July 12, Chattanooga Police responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 6800 block of Ty Hi Drive. Upon arrival, officers located four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.

In addition to securing the scene, CPD officers assisted the many people present at the location in leaving the area safely.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation, and the Crime Scene Unit processed the area for evidence.

Preliminary investigation suggests an altercation took place just prior to the shooting in close proximity to the victims. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are collecting all items of evidentiary value — including, but not limited to, physical evidence, interviews, and potential video footage.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.