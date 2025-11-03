Deputies Respond To Dallas Hollow Road Domestic Incident, Suspect Arrested

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, Deputies responded to a domestic incident near the 9000 block of Dallas Hollow Road that involved multiple gunshots and property damage.

The suspect, John Hawkins, damaged several items within the residence and then went outside, fired a firearm multiple times putting victims in fear for their lives, and intentionally rammed his wife’s GMC Yukon with his Jeep Gladiator and the rear of the residence.

He then intentionally drove through another neighbor’s yard, crashing through their privacy fence ramming into their above ground pool, deck, and air conditioning unit, before eventually leaving the scene.

Hawkins was located a short time after by deputies, visibly intoxicated, near 8960 block of Dallas Hollow Road in Soddy-Daisy. Hawkins was arrested and charged with multiple felony counts including:

Aggravated Assault (Domestic) (x2)

Felony Vandalism (x2)

Reckless Endangerment

Public Intoxication

Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence

A loaded 9mm pistol was also recovered.

The substantial damage Hawkins intentionally caused to two residences is estimated to be $100,000.