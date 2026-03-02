Driver Arrested After HCSO Responds To Single Vehicle Crash On Hixson Pike

On March 1, 2026, at approximately 3:10 AM, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Hixson Pike involving a Chevrolet Suburban.

The preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling north on Hixson Pike when it crossed into the southbound lanes, striking a utility pole. It then hit the chain link fence belonging to a storage business and multiple parked campers inside the fence.

The crash resulted in the 7300 block of Hixson Pike being shut down for several hours while repairs were made to replace the downed utility pole and power lines.

The driver, identified as Jessica Highfield, was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI and Violation of the Implied Consent Law.

She was cleared by emergency medical personnel at the scene and transported to the Hamilton County Jail for booking.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.