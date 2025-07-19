Fatal Accident Near Wolftever Bridge Involving Submerged Vehicle

On Friday, July 18th, deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 58 near Wolftever Bridge for the report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the water that had left the roadway.

Four deputies immediately entered the water in an attempt to extricate the driver to no avail.

The deceased, 35-year-old Robert L. Lynn, was found to be in the vehicle by rescue divers.

Rescue efforts included a coordinated response from personnel in the HCSO, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, Dallas Bay Fire Department, TWRA, HCEMS, Tennessee State Parks, and Hamilton County STARS.

Sheriff Austin Garrett, who was at the scene noted, “Today I watched as my deputies, along with personnel from Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department, Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue, Hamilton County STARS, TWRA, Tennessee State Parks, and HCEMS work feverishly to save lives, as they do every day. Sadly, time worked against us and their efforts would ultimately become a recovery operation. As Sheriff, to say I am proud of the incredible first responders in this county would be an understatement. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Lynn.”

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.