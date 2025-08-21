Gun Recovered From Juvenile Student At East Hamilton High School

On the morning of August 20, 2025, the school resource deputy assigned to East Hamilton High School investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the school’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, the deputy located a juvenile student who did not have a parking tag or vehicle registration. After detecting the odor of marijuana, the deputy searched the vehicle and discovered a stolen pistol and loaded high-capacity magazine.

The juvenile refused to cooperate with the search and was handcuffed at the scene.

The student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. They face the following charges:

Resisting Stop/ Frisk/ Halt/ Arrest/ Search

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm on School Property

Theft

As this incident involves a juvenile, no further information will be released.