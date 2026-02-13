Hamilton Co. Deputies Respond To Stabbing Incident On Dayton Pike

On February 12, 2026, at approximately 9:35 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call regarding a person lying by the roadside near the 12800 block of Dayton Pike.

Personnel with the Soddy Daisy Police Department also responded and were first on the scene, finding a victim who had suffered an apparent stab wound to the leg.

The victim advised that the incident occurred inside a camper near the 12800 block of Dayton Pike.

Amanda Burkhart has been taken into custody in connection with the incident and is being charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for their injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.