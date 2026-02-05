Hamilton County Deputies Involved In Vehicle Pursuit On Apison Pike

On the afternoon of February 4, 2026, at approximately 1 p.m., deputies observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations and attempted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Apison Pike; however, the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit of the vehicle was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Red Clay Road and Wesleyan Road SW.

The driver, identified as John Stewart, and a female front-seat passenger were detained and transported to a local medical facility for treatment for what are believed to be minor injuries.

Upon release, Stewart will be charged with:

Evading Arrest

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Driving on a Suspended License

Multiple Traffic Offenses

The female passenger is not being charged at this time.

The HCSO would like to thank the Collegedale Police Department for their assistance.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.