Hamilton County Fugitive Arrested After Vehicle And Foot Pursuit

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 2:00 pm, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion traveling south on Hixson Pike.

When the driver refused to stop, a short vehicle pursuit ensued that would eventually conclude near the 8900 block of Peach Street where the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies pursued the suspect behind a residence into the woods. Deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect to stop, however they were not followed. The suspect was tazed to gain compliance and taken safely into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Thomas Jones, was arrested, and taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is being charged with the following:

Felony Evading Arrest

Resisting Arrest

Seatbelt Violation

Light Law Violation

Thomas Jones was also found to have (9) Active Warrants from Hamilton County Sessions Court and Criminal Court for the following:

Aggravated Assault (Hamilton County Criminal Court)

Theft of Property – Felony (Hamilton County Criminal Court

Violation of Driver’s License Law (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Aggravated Assault (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Aggravated Burglary (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Vandalism (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Domestic Assault (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Theft of Property (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

False Imprisonment (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Jones was also found to have several open warrants through the City of Soddy Daisy.

At the time of this arrest, Jones was awaiting booking at the Hamilton County Jail.