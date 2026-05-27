HCSO Apprehends Man After Fleeing Hamilton County Courtroom

On the morning of May 26, 2026, a man appeared in Chancellor Pamela Fleenor’s courtroom at the Georgia Avenue Hamilton County Courts Building for an Order of Protection taken out against him.

The defendant, Dillon Barrett, informed the courtroom that he was not himself and was appearing on behalf of his brother, attempting to conceal his identity.

After answering a phone call, Barrett fled the building, initiating a foot pursuit towards the parking garage at the intersection of Chestnut Street and W 7th Street. He was quickly found and taken into custody.

Barrett has active warrants out of both Hamilton County and Alabama, and now faces the following additional charges:

Evading Arrest

Criminal Impersonation

We want to thank the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Chattanooga Police Department for their help during the search.