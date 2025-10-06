HCSO Apprehends Multiple Fugitives At Harbor Lights Marina, Seize Narcotics

On the morning of October 3, 2025, Hamilton County deputies responded to the Harbor Lights Marina in attempt to locate fugitives Jessica Shaw and Justin Brakefield.

The two were found hiding in a boat. After initially refusing to follow commands, deputies established a perimeter. After a short period of time, both suspects surrendered.

During the incident, deputies located multiple illegal substances including:

  • 12 grams of fentanyl
  • 10 grams of methamphetamine
  • 9 grams of THC

Shaw was arrested and will be extradited to Cherokee County, AL for an outstanding warrant.

Brakefield was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants in various jurisdictions including:

  • Failure to Appear
  • Auto Theft
  • Felony Theft of Property

Brakefield also faces additional charges, including:

  • Tampering with Evidence
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

This information is preliminary and subject to change.