HCSO Apprehends Woman For Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Man

On January 14, 2026, the HCSO responded to a complaint regarding the financial exploitation of an elderly adult involving the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Further investigation determined an AccentCare Home Health employee made unauthorized charges to the victim’s bank account totaling almost $8,000 over a 21-day period. Approximately $2,500 of those charges occurred after the man was placed in a nursing facility.
Lola Johnson was identified as the suspect and has been charged with the following:
- Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Adult
- Felony Theft over $1,000
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card over $2,500
- Identity Theft
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
A search warrant was obtained for Johnson’s residence, where investigators located packages consistent with the fraudulent purchases made on the victim’s card. Drug paraphernalia and a firearm were also found.
This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available