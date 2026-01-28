HCSO Apprehends Woman For Financial Exploitation Of An Elderly Man

On January 14, 2026, the HCSO responded to a complaint regarding the financial exploitation of an elderly adult involving the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Further investigation determined an AccentCare Home Health employee made unauthorized charges to the victim’s bank account totaling almost $8,000 over a 21-day period. Approximately $2,500 of those charges occurred after the man was placed in a nursing facility.

Lola Johnson was identified as the suspect and has been charged with the following:

Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Adult

Felony Theft over $1,000

Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card over $2,500

Identity Theft

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

A search warrant was obtained for Johnson’s residence, where investigators located packages consistent with the fraudulent purchases made on the victim’s card. Drug paraphernalia and a firearm were also found.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available