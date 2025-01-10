HCSO Arrests Child Rape Suspect On Signal Mountain

On January 9, 2025, at approximately 3:20 pm, patrol deputies and detectives responded to an address on Signal Mill Lane on Signal Mountain for a reported child rape.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the child’s mother contacted law enforcement advising her husband had raped their four-year-old son and allegedly had a video of the incident.

Detectives reviewed the video and positively identified the father, Stephen Rapaport, graphically raping his four-year-old son.

Due to the severe nature of this case, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office was contacted for guidance in the search and seizure procedures for certain electronic devices at the scene.

After the appropriate search warrants were obtained, HCSO patrol, detectives, SWAT, and FBI personnel conducted a warrant service and arrested Rapaport at another location located on Manchester Drive.

During the warrant service, numerous electronic devices were seized belonging to Rapaport.

Rapaport is being charged with the following:

Aggravated Rape of a Child (x2)

Incest (x2)

Aggravated Sexual Battery

As this incident remains an active investigation and pertains to a juvenile, no further details are available at this time.