HCSO Arrests Fugitive At Erlanger Who Has Been On The Run For Months

On the evening of January 30, 2026, the HCSO was notified that a fugitive who had evaded law enforcement for approximately ten months, Jeremichael Nicholson, was at Erlanger Hospital visiting another patient.

Nicholson was previously arrested, and a bonding company paid more than $100,000 for his release. While out on bond, Nicholson received additional charges.

Deputies confirmed Nicholson had multiple active warrants through both the Hamilton County Criminal Court and the Hamilton County Sessions Court for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Evading Arrest

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Violation of an Order of Protection

Assault

Deputies located and arrested Nicholson without disruption to Erlanger operations. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further information is available.

To those with active warrants: take responsibility and turn yourself in. You can run, but rest assured, we will find you.