HCSO Arrests Grinch For Burglary, Saves Christmas For Sale Creek Family

While most families were preparing for Christmas, one individual in northern Hamilton County appeared determined to play the role of the Grinch by stealing a household’s Christmas gifts.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 5:50 pm, deputies responded to a reported burglary in the 500 block of Leggett Road.

The victim reported forced entry through a rear door window and the theft of multiple items, including all the family’s Christmas presents, three televisions, children’s toys, shoes, and a Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower. The estimated loss was approximately $10,000.

Through their investigation, deputies quickly identified a property on Detour Road as a possible suspect location.

At 535 Detour Road, deputies encountered Derrick Starnes and observed stolen children’s toys in plain view in the front yard and in the bed of his truck. A search warrant was obtained for the property and nearly all of the stolen items, including the Christmas presents, were recovered and returned to the victims.

Starnes was arrested and charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Theft. Thanks to the swift actions of HCSO deputies, Christmas was returned to its rightful owners.

Your Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring no Grinch gets away with Christmas in our county.