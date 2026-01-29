HCSO Arrests Hamilton County Health Department Employee After Money Disappears

On January 27, 2026, HCSO deputies responded to the Hamilton County Health Department building, located on East 3rd Street, after employees discovered approximately $1,100 in cash was missing.

After reviewing surveillance video, a current Hamilton County Health Department employee, Anthony Meeks, was identified entering the building after hours, accessing the employee safe, and leaving with an envelope.

Meeks was taken into custody by Criminal Warrants Fugitive Detectives after warrants were obtained for the following charges:

Theft of Property Over $1,000

Burglary

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further information is available.