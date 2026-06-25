HCSO Arrests Man With Multiple Warrants And Illegal Items After Vehicle Pursuit

Early on the morning on June 25, 2026, an alert was sent out for a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Campbell Street and Glass Street.

A Chattanooga Police Department officer located the vehicle, and once an HCSO deputy arrived as backup, attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, and an HCSO deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed at the 2300 block of East 5th Street.

The driver, Thomas Williams, was taken into custody by the HCSO, and deputies searched the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of the following:

1 ounce of Methamphetamine

7 ounces of Cocaine

One glass pipe

$944 in cash

Williams faces the following charges:

Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Theft of Property

Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine

Drugs General Category for Resale

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

In addition to this incident, Williams was found to have outstanding warrants from the Hamilton County Criminal Court, Hamilton County General Sessions Court, and the East Ridge Police Department.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.