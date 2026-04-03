HCSO Arrests Man For Aggravated Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

On the morning of April 2, 2026, HCSO Criminal Investigations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in East Brainerd after a cyber tip was received in reference to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the investigation, hundreds of files containing images of child sexual abuse material were seized, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Christopher Hulbert.

Hulbert was charged with the following:

Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

If you make the decision to victimize children in Hamilton County, rest assured, you will have the attention of the Criminal Investigations Unit, and don’t be surprised when you see us at your doorstep.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.