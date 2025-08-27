HCSO Arrests Man For Shooting Incident, Drugs And Firearm Confiscated

On Tuesday, August 26, around 2:00 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lakewood Avenue for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered several individuals inside the residence and immediately secured the scene. While doing so, deputies observed a handgun in plain view.

A male victim was located at a nearby address suffering from a gunshot wound to his right side. The victim informed deputies that he had been outside the residence when the suspect, Steven Howard, exited and began arguing with him. During the altercation, Howard reportedly fired two shots, striking the victim once in the side.

Detectives with the HCSO Criminal Investigations Unit responded to continue the investigation. A search warrant was obtained and executed, and the following items were confiscated:

252 grams of Methamphetamine

36 grams of Marijuana

17 dosage units – Gabapentin

$3,185.00 in U.S. Currency

1 Taurus .38 caliber Firearm

The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be worth over $20,800.

The suspect, Steven Howard, is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Howard was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale

Possession of Marijuana for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Legend Drug

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending consultation with the US Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County District Attorney.