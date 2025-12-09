HCSO Arrests Six Adults After Large Fight At Tyner Academy’s Parking Lot

On the evening of November 20, 2025, the HCSO responded to the Tyner Academy parking lot, at the Ty-Hi Drive entrance, for a large fight that happened towards the end of the Tyner Academy and Howard High School basketball game.

Approximately ten people appeared to be assaulting one individual near parked HCSO patrol vehicles, one vehicle sustaining damage. After being unable to fully disperse the crowd with verbal commands, a taser and OC spray were used to fully deescalate the situation. All suspects and victims fled the scene.

Six adult suspects were identified and arrested:

Paul Lavender

Joseph Crutcher

Kenneth Moore

Rodriquez McGlocton

Ta’Shean Kelly

Keyaun Mitchell

They face the following charges:

Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Aggravated Riot

Disorderly Conduct

Vandalism

We’d like to thank our partners at the Chattanooga Police Department for their assistance in identifying suspects.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No other information is available.