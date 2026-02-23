HCSO Arrests Soddy Daisy Man On Aggravated Assault, Weapons Charges

On February 20, 2026, HCSO deputies responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a disorder involving a weapon at a Soddy Daisy residence.

Once deputies arrived, they found the ex-partner and stepchildren of Quinton Finnell, who informed deputies that Finnell had broken into their home and threatened them with an AR-style rifle before leaving the scene.

On February 21, 2026, due to the nature of the situation, the HCSO SWAT team responded to a residence in the 11700 block of Guth Road in Soddy Daisy, where Finnell was taken into custody.

Finnell is a convicted felon, including several convictions for assaulting law enforcement.

Finnell faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault x3

Reckless Endangerment x3

Possessing a Firearm with Intent to go Armed x2

Additional charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation. This information is preliminary and subject to change.