HCSO Arrests Suspect In Major Critical Infrastructure Vandalism & Theft

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at approximately 2:00 am, deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to a warrant arrest, bringing closure to one of the largest cases of critical infrastructure vandalism and theft of electric grid components in our region.

The investigation revealed that between late 2024 and August 2025, Joel Donald Brown of Ooltewah, Tennessee, repeatedly trespassed onto the Volunteer Ammunition property and caused extensive damage by cutting down power poles and removing de-energized high-voltage aluminum cables. The resulting damage exceeded $510,000 in replacement and repair costs.

Receipts obtained during the investigation showed that Brown sold over 41,000 feet (7.7 miles) of aluminum cable as scrap, valued at more than $412,000. Without intervention, these losses could have ultimately been borne by Hamilton County taxpayers if the materials required full replacement.

Brown has been charged with the following in connection with this investigation:

Critical Infrastructure Vandalism (Class A Felony) – TCA 39-14-411 (Damages over $510,000)

Theft (Class A Felony) – TCA 39-14-103 (Theft valued at $412,140)

Aggravated Criminal Trespassing (Class B Misdemeanor) – TCA 39-14-406

In addition, Brown was served with unrelated warrants for:

Domestic Assault

False Imprisonment

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to Chattanooga Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Rick Boatwright and Chattanooga Public Works Engineering Coordinator Clay Oliver for their vigilance and assistance, which were instrumental in bringing this case to a successful resolution.