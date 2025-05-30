HCSO Arrests Suspect In Volunteer Ammunition Site Theft & Vandalism

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at approximately 1:45 pm, a detective observed an open gate leading into the former Volunteer Army Ammunition Plant, located in the 4800 block of Hickory Valley Road near the site of the former HCSO East Sector Building.

Since 2024, the property has been the target of repeated unlawful entries. Individuals have been cutting locks and chains to gain access, resulting in widespread theft, vandalism, and arson of buildings and infrastructure.

The estimated property damage from these incidents is now estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While traveling north on a connector road within the facility, the detective observed fresh tire tracks and heard a nearby engine accelerating. The detective then located a Nissan truck pulling a large trailer piled high with high voltage wiring that had been removed from utility poles that had been broken down and stored on the property.

The detective conducted a traffic stop and the driver, identified as Dean Allen Martinez (Born July 1966), was detained. After further investigation, despite numerous signs stating, “No Trespass,” it was determined Martinez entered the property through more than one gate that had either the locks or chains cut to gain entrance.

Martinez admitted he had previously visited the property and returned with the intent to collect and scrap materials.

Martinez was then arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Criminal Trespassing (TCA 39-14-406)

Critical Infrastructure Vandalism (TCA 39-14-411)

Theft (Felony) (39-14-103)

As this pertains to an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.