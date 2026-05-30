HCSO Arrests Wanted Man For Aggravated Child Abuse, Other Charges

On the morning of May 29,2026, HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit detectives initiated a traffic stop for a wanted fugitive near the 300 block of Highway 153.

Alec Mills was arrested for the third time this year, and a search of his vehicle revealed several items related to drug usage, including:

1 gram of fentanyl

A metal pipe with narcotic residue

A glass pipe with narcotic residue

Used needles

Tin foil strips with fentanyl residue

Mills faces multiple traffic violations and the following charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse

Evading Arrest x2

Drugs for Resale x3

Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance x2

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This information is preliminary and subject to change.