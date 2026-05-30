HCSO Arrests Wanted Man For Aggravated Child Abuse, Other Charges

×
On the morning of May 29,2026, HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit detectives initiated a traffic stop for a wanted fugitive near the 300 block of Highway 153.
Alec Mills was arrested for the third time this year, and a search of his vehicle revealed several items related to drug usage, including:
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- A metal pipe with narcotic residue
- A glass pipe with narcotic residue
- Used needles
- Tin foil strips with fentanyl residue
Mills faces multiple traffic violations and the following charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse
- Evading Arrest x2
- Drugs for Resale x3
- Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Controlled Substance x2
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
This information is preliminary and subject to change.