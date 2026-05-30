HCSO Arrests Wanted Man For Aggravated Child Abuse, Other Charges

by

Police Blotter

On the morning of May 29,2026, HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit detectives initiated a traffic stop for a wanted fugitive near the 300 block of Highway 153.

Alec Mills was arrested for the third time this year, and a search of his vehicle revealed several items related to drug usage, including:

  • 1 gram of fentanyl
  • A metal pipe with narcotic residue
  • A glass pipe with narcotic residue
  • Used needles
  • Tin foil strips with fentanyl residue

Mills faces multiple traffic violations and the following charges:

  • Aggravated Child Abuse
  • Evading Arrest x2
  • Drugs for Resale x3
  • Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Controlled Substance x2
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This information is preliminary and subject to change.