HCSO Emergency Call Leads To Arrest, Recovery Of Money And Drugs

On June 27, 2025, Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol responded to a CPR-in progress call at the 8000 block of Ellie Plaza Place in Hixson.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel observed a white powdery substance on the unresponsive subject. Unfortunately, medical personnel advised the subject was deceased and a death investigation was initiated.

Due to the condition of the scene, Detectives with both the Criminal Investigations Unit and Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located a large quantity of narcotics and US Currency.

Detectives seized the following items:

2 lbs. (962 grams) of Fentanyl

3 lbs. (1454 grams) of Crack Cocaine (Cocaine Base)

0.02 lbs. (7 grams) of Cocaine

0.01 lbs. (47 grams) of Ecstasy

0.65 lbs. (294 grams) of Marijuana

$12,200.00 in US Currency

2012 Ford Edge SUV

The narcotics have a street value of $471,058.00.

The male resident, Donovan Shelton (11/1986) was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of Fentanyl for Resale

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) for Resale

Possession of Cocaine for Resale

Possession of Crack Cocaine for Resale

Possession of Marijuana for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Conspiracy x4

The cause and manner of the death is being investigated by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office and additional charges are pending the autopsy results.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the notification of next of kin.