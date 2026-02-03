HCSO Conducts Successful PIT Maneuver On Wrong-Way Driver On Highway 111

On the evening of February 1, 2026, an HCSO deputy responded to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) regarding a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 111.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply, leading to a vehicle pursuit that traveled south from Highway 111 to Dayton Pike.

The pursuit ended in the Food City parking lot, where the deputy conducted a successful PIT maneuver.

The driver was identified as Michael Townson. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

Townson was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Driving Wrong Direction on “One-Way” Road

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Evading Arrest

Speeding

Seat Belt Law Violation

Stop Sign Violation

Traffic Control Signals Violation

Expired Registration

Financial Responsibility

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.