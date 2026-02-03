HCSO Conducts Successful PIT Maneuver On Wrong-Way Driver On Highway 111

×
On the evening of February 1, 2026, an HCSO deputy responded to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) regarding a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 111.
When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply, leading to a vehicle pursuit that traveled south from Highway 111 to Dayton Pike.
The pursuit ended in the Food City parking lot, where the deputy conducted a successful PIT maneuver.
The driver was identified as Michael Townson. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.
Townson was taken into custody and faces the following charges:
- Driving Wrong Direction on “One-Way” Road
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangerment
- Evading Arrest
- Speeding
- Seat Belt Law Violation
- Stop Sign Violation
- Traffic Control Signals Violation
- Expired Registration
- Financial Responsibility
This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.