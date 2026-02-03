HCSO Conducts Successful PIT Maneuver On Wrong-Way Driver On Highway 111

On the evening of February 1, 2026, an HCSO deputy responded to a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) regarding a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 111.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to comply, leading to a vehicle pursuit that traveled south from Highway 111 to Dayton Pike.

The pursuit ended in the Food City parking lot, where the deputy conducted a successful PIT maneuver.

The driver was identified as Michael Townson. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.  

Townson was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

  • Driving Wrong Direction on “One-Way” Road
  • Reckless Driving
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Evading Arrest
  • Speeding
  • Seat Belt Law Violation
  • Stop Sign Violation
  • Traffic Control Signals Violation
  • Expired Registration
  • Financial Responsibility

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.