HCSO Investigators Arrest Darron Lee On First-Degree Murder Charges

On the afternoon of February 5, 2026, HCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence at the 7500 block of Snow Cone Way to a report of CPR in progress.

Upon arrival, first responders located a female victim and attempted life-saving measures; it was determined she was deceased.

Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide.

The victim’s boyfriend, Darron Lee, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene. Lee faces the following charges:

First-Degree Murder

Tampering with Evidence

Additional charges could be pending following the outcome of the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.