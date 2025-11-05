HCSO Deputies Apprehend Suspect With Active Warrants After Pursuit

Early Tuesday morning, Criminal Warrants Detectives located a vehicle related to a person with active warrants and attempted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of John Ross Road.

The driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued across the Georgia state line, where the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning onto Park City Road from Battlefield Parkway, striking a tree.

Patrick Allen McDaniel is identified as the driver. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Their deputies recovered multiple drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana.

McDaniel has the following active warrants out of Hamilton County:

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Theft of Property

Failure to Appear

McDaniel also has active warrants out of Walker County. Additional warrants will be sought for the following:

Speeding

Felony Evading

Reckless Driving

Stop Sign Violation

HCSO officials also want to thank Georgia State Patrol, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Oglethorpe Police for their assistance.