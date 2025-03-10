HCSO Deputies Arrest Adam Morgan After Grand Jury Indictment

×
On March 9, 2025, at 9:15 am, deputies stopped Adam Morgan in the 900 block of Kennington Hills Drive where he was arrested without incident.
Deputies and detectives have been attempting to apprehend him since a Hamilton County Grand Jury issued a 21-count indictment on the following charges:
- 10 Counts-Solicitation of a Minor to Observe Sexual Conduct
- 10 Counts-Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- 1 Count-Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
No further details are available at this time.
×