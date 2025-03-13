HCSO Deputies Involved in Motorcycle Pursuit, Juvenile Arrested

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a black motorcycle driving north in the southbound lanes in the 1200 block of Highway 27.

The motorcycle operator initiated a pursuit by refusing to stop and exited Highway 27 onto Highway 153 south at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist then traveled southbound on Dayton Boulevard swerving into oncoming traffic, forcing northbound vehicles to veer to the right side of the road to avoid a collision. Deputies made the decision to terminate the pursuit in the 4400 block of Dayton Boulevard.

Red Bank Police Department personnel were saturating the area and found the motorcycle had crashed at the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Ashland Terrace. The operator, later identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody and transported to a local medical facility for medical review.

Upon release from medical review, the suspect was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the following:

Driving the Wrong Way on a Highway

Felony Evading

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Violation of Traffic Control Signal

Violation of Financial Responsibility Law

Speeding (100/40)

Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration

Driving Without License for Type of Vehicle

The HCSO would like to thank the Red Bank Police Department for their assistance with this pursuit.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.