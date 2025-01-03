HCSO Deputies Involved In Pursuit With Juvenile

On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 1:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Jenkins Road after an anonymous caller reported seeing five juveniles wearing hoodies and attempting to break into vehicles in an apartment complex's parking lot.

As deputies arrived on the scene, a Hyundai sedan was observed exiting the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop due to the suspicious nature of the vehicle leaving the area so quickly; however, the vehicle failed to stop. As the pursuit progressed it was learned the vehicle the juvenile was driving had been reported stolen.

The vehicle fled onto Interstate 75, traveling southbound at excessive speeds, before eventually proceeding to Interstate 24. The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle, crashed, and fled on foot at the Browns Ferry Road exit on Interstate 24.

After a short time, a juvenile suspect was located near a business on the opposite side of the interstate and taken into custody. A loaded handgun was also recovered.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and is being charged with the following:

Auto Theft

Felony Evading

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Firearm While in the Commission of a Felony

Texting & Driving

This incident remains under investigation as there is a possibility some of the suspects could be tied to other recent vehicle break-ins throughout the community.