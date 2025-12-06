HCSO Deputies Locate Stolen Vehicle, Narcotics Seized, Three Arrested

On the morning of December 4, 2025, at approximately 2:15 am, deputies located a suspected stolen vehicle near the intersection of McCallie Ferry Road and Mount Tabor Road in Soddy Daisy.

Upon confirming the vehicle was stolen, deputies conducted a traffic stop at 13791Bretton Drive.

Three occupants were found to be in the vehicle. The driver, Joshua Leroy Tate, has been arrested previously and was found to have open warrants for probation violations in both Hamilton and Sequatchie Counties.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located three plastic bags containing 115 grams (4 ounces) of Methamphetamine and $440 dollars in cash. After a search of Tate’s person, 4.1 grams of Fentanyl was also discovered.

The driver, Joshua Leroy Tate, was charged with the following:

Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony)

Methamphetamine for Resale (Felony)

Fentanyl for Resale (Felony)

Driving with Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine

Contraband in a Penal Institution (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Driving While on Revoked or Suspended License

No Ignition Interlock

The first passenger, Rikita Casey, was charged with Methamphetamine for Resale (Felony) and the second passenger, David “Junior” Stewart, was charged with Methamphetamine for Resale (Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

No further details are available.