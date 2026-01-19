HCSO Deputies Make An Arrest After Auto Burglary Spree In Ooltewah

On the morning of January 16, 2026, HCSO Patrol Deputies responded to a string of auto burglaries near the 8300 block of Front Gate Circle in Ooltewah.

A total of four vehicles were entered, and items were stolen including a wallet, credit/debit cards, sports equipment, a backpack, cash, and a laptop.

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle at a residence. Further observation confirmed the suspect’s involvement in the burglaries, and the HCSO Criminal Investigations Unit was called in to obtain a search warrant for the residence and vehicle. Stolen items and marijuana were located during the search.

The suspect is identified as Khalil Sivels and faces the following charges:

Identity Theft

Burglary of an Auto x4

Theft of Property under $1,000

Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card under $1,000 x2

Simple Possession of Marijuana

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further information is available.