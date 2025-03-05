HCSO Investigates Threat Against Tyner Middle School, Student Arrested

On Tuesday March 4, 2025, at approximately 3:50 pm, the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle School was contacted by a school administrator regarding a student threatening to shoot up the school.

The student was located by the SRD and school administrator and admitted to the making the threat.

The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Threat of Mass Violence.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.