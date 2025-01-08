HCSO Investigating A Stabbing Incident At The Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center

On Monday, January 6, 2025, Corrections Deputies responded to a stabbing at the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center in the George Unit at approximately 1:40 pm.

The initial corrections deputy at the scene promptly provided medical aid to the victim before advanced medical personnel arrived, playing a critical role in saving the inmate’s life.

The preliminary investigation reveals Inmate Lonta Burress, a known gang member, utilized a shank to repeatedly stab another inmate and known gang member, Jamarie Jones.

Additional medical personnel immediately responded to the unit to render aid and assist with injuries. Inmate Jones was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in serious condition.

Inmate Lonta Burress has been charged with the following in connection to the incident:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

(2) Counts of Aggravated Assault

Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution

It was inaccurately reported earlier this afternoon by a local news outlet this victim was deceased. As noted above, the inmate, Jamarie Jones, remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

As this incident remains under investigation, no further details are available at this time.