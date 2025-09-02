HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified of an inmate, who had been routinely treated for a prior chronic illness, going into cardiac arrest.

HCSO Corrections Deputies and contract medical personnel immediately began to administer medical aid while waiting for the arrival of an ambulance.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS where, after many hours after receiving care, he sadly was pronounced deceased.

The District Attorney has been notified and directed to the Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation. The inmate is identified as Matthew Vandergriff. Mr. Vandergriff was currently being housed at the Jail on charges of arson and violating an order of protection.

Once the investigation is complete, all findings will be turned over for review by the District Attorney’s Office.

The HCSO asks you to keep the family of Mr. Vandergriff in your thoughts during this difficult time.

As this pertains to an ongoing investigation, no further details are available.

This is the third in-custody death to occur at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center this year.