HCSO Investigating In-Custody Death At The Hamilton County Jail

In the early morning hours of January 10, 2025, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified of an unconscious inmate that had experienced a medical-related incident.

HCSO Corrections Deputies and contract medical personnel immediately responded and began to administer medical aid while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

The inmate was transported to a local medical hospital by HCEMS where, sadly, he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed the inmate had a lengthy medical history and recently refused medical treatment.

The District Attorney has been notified and directed the Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation.

The inmate has been identified as Floyd Zacharie. Mr. Zacharie was currently being housed at the Jail on charges of theft, criminal trespassing, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The HCSO asks you keep the family of Mr. Zacharie in your thoughts during this difficult time.

As this pertains to an ongoing investigation, no further details are available.