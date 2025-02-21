HCSO Investigating Threat At Soddy Daisy Middle School, Juvenile Arrested

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 12:50 pm, the School Resource Deputy assigned to Soddy Daisy High School was made aware of a concerning TikTok video referencing school violence.

After further investigation, the video was found to depict a threat against the neighboring school and faculty of Soddy Daisy Middle School. The SRD’s investigation led to locating the juvenile who created the video.

The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Threat of Mass Violence.

As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.