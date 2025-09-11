HCSO Investigation Leads To Arrest In Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor Case

On August 28, 2025, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Unit concluded an investigation involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Uriel Guerra Lopez (Age 22).

Lopez had prior knowledge that the victim he was speaking with was 12 years of age. However, he sent sexually explicit videos and images to entice the child victim to produce Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) for him.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in their efforts to investigate and locate Lopez by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Marshals Service, and Sioux Falls South Dakota Police Department. Lopez was located and arrested in South Dakota.

Lopez was charged with numerous counts of the following:

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means - (Solicitation),

Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - (Production)

Unlawful Exposure

Lopez is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota awaiting his extradition to Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance provided by the FBI, U.S. Marshals, and the Sioux Falls Police Department in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.