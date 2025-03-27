HCSO Investigation Leads To The Arrest Of Edward Wynn For Multiple Charges

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit and the Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Edward Wynn.

Through diligent investigative efforts stemming from an incident that occurred in November of 2024, Wynn was identified throwing a package over the perimeter fence that surrounds the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center.

This package was found to contain multiple types of narcotics, a cell phone, and other prohibited items. In total, (60) grams of Methamphetamine, (12) Hydrocodone pills, (13) grams of Marijuana, and (1) pound of tobacco were recovered.

Wynn has been charged with Contraband in Penal Institutions and three counts of Drug Possession with Intent to Resell. Additionally, he had outstanding probation violations in Hamilton County Criminal Court for Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This case underscores the Sheriff's Office's commitment to utilizing all available investigative resources to identify and prosecute those attempting to introduce illegal contraband into the jail, no matter how long it takes.