HCSO involved In Carjacking Pursuit On Dayton Pike, Suspect Arrested

On Monday evening, July 28, 2025, deputies responded to an armed carjacking near the 8000 block of Ellie Plaza Place.

A victim reported her boyfriend, later identified as Dominique Boyd, had threatened her with a gun during an argument and forcibly took her vehicle. While the victim was on the phone with 911, Boyd returned, attempted to hit her with the vehicle, assaulted her, and destroyed her phone.

Deputies located Boyd and a traffic stop was initiated. Boyd fled, initiating a pursuit in his vehicle spanning multiple roads.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips on Dayton Pike and a PIT maneuver was executed by deputies near the entrance of the Walmart in Soddy Daisy. During the pursuit, the suspect discarded a firearm, which was later recovered. Boyd was taken into custody and found to be in possession of the following substances:

Cocaine

Xanax

Marijuana

Additional contraband was discovered during a jail search. Boyd is a convicted felon and prohibited to have firearms. Boyd is facing weapons violations charges along with the following charges:

Evading Arrest

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Carjacking

Reckless Endangerment

Drug Possession

Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility

Driving Under the Influence

No further details are available at this time.