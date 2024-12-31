HCSO Involved In Deputy-Involved Shooting In Grocery Story Parking Lot

On December 31, 2024, shortly after midnight, two sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop in the Publix parking lot located at 7326 McCutcheon Road were involved in a Deputy Involved Shooting with a male suspect.

Preliminary information from the scene reveals deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a subject on a motorcycle. The suspect was identified by deputies as being wanted with outstanding warrants. The suspect refused to follow commands while deputies were attempting to bring him into custody and displayed a firearm at which time deputies discharged their weapons. The deputies involved in this incident are uninjured, however the suspect is deceased.

“I am thankful my deputies were not seriously injured as this incident highlights the immense dangers our personnel face on a daily basis. Any loss of life is tragic, however, when you refuse commands from my deputies and display a firearm, the consequences of your actions are not going to end well,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

As is standard procedure, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct an inquiry into the facts of this morning’s deputy-involved shooting. Those findings will be shared with General Wamp once they have completed their inquiry.

As per policy, the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Any additional details or information related to this event will be released from the TBI.

Any further questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.