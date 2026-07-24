HCSO Involved In Vehicle Pursuit, Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Along with Two Fugitives

On July 22, 2026, an HCSO Traffic Investigator attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver was exhibiting behavior indicative of a DUI while traveling south on Highway 153.

The vehicle then fled, and a pursuit was initiated. Due to the reckless driving of the suspect and heavy traffic conditions around the I-75 / I-24 split, the HCSO Traffic Unit made the decision to terminate pursuit of the vehicle.

A short time later, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Caldwell found the suspect’s abandoned vehicle parked at McKay’s Bookstore.

Through investigative processes, HSCO deputies focused their search on a room at America's Best Inn, located across the street from the abandoned vehicle. The suspect was found hiding under a bed in the room along with 2 other wanted fugitives with active warrants, who were not involved in the pursuit. The vehicle key was also found in the room.

This investigation was a success thanks to the coordination between HCSO Patrol, Traffic, K9, Criminal Warrants, and Crime Analysis Units. We would also like to extend special thanks for the collaboration and support of our partners with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, whose efforts were instrumental in these arrests.

The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center; their warrants and charges are as follows:

Nikkarra Crisp:

(2) Active Sessions Court Warrants for:

Aggravated Burglary

Theft of Property

Additional Charges:

Felony Evading Arrest

DUI (Second Offense)

Evading Arrest

Reckless Driving

Failure to Exercise Due Care

Speeding

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Brando Moates:

(6) Active Sessions Court Warrants for:

Theft of Property (x2)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed

Aggravated Burglary

Theft of Property

(4) Active Criminal Court Warrants for:

Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Manufacture

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bahja Fox:

Active Sessions Court Warrant for:

Aggravated Burglary

Additional Active Warrants from the City of East Ridge for:

Forgery and Theft Over $2,500

This information is preliminary and subject to change. No further details are available.