HCSO Involved In Vehicle Pursuit With Successful PIT Maneuver, Suspect Arrested

On July 21, 2026, detectives from the HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit located a suspect with active felony warrants out of Walker County, Georgia.

As they attempted to take the subject into custody, he entered his vehicle and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle down Rossville Boulevard to I-24.

The suspect continued west on I-24, driving erratically, and eventually crossed the TN-GA border. Once the vehicle slowed, an HCSO deputy was able to safely conduct a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle.

Due to the pursuit ending in Georgia, the suspect, identified as Kennie Montieth, was transferred into the custody of Georgia authorities. Montieth was charged with the outstanding felony warrants in Georgia, and additional charges were obtained in both Tennessee and Georgia.

Charges in Dade County, GA

Aggravated Assault Police Officer

Improper Lane Change/Failure to Maintain Lane

No Insurance

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats or Violence- Felony

Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers-Misdemeanor

New Charges in Hamilton County:

Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Aggravated Assault

Driving an Unregistered Vehicle

Driving Without a License

Speeding

Failure to Maintain Lane

Reckless Driving

Due to the suspect being taken into custody in Georgia we will not be providing the mugshot of Mr. Montieth, please reach out to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office for further information.